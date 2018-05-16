Agra: Family of late BSF constable protest for memorial land

[India] May 16 (ANI): Family members of late Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Devendra Singh, who lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan, blocked a national highway in Agra on Wednesday demanding land for the construction of his memorial.

Constable Singh lost his life in a cross-border firing along the International Boundary (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district in the intervening night of May 14 and 15 after few terrorists infiltrated into India.

Family members of the soldier sat on the protests on the highway along with his body.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Hemlata Diwakar who was present during the blockade said that a land cannot be acquired soon; but she can lodge a request to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath. "I wrote a letter for our chief minister (in regard to this matter). I will take the letter to him either by today or by tomorrow, and how much ever land is required for the construction of the memorial I will make sure they get it," said Diwakar. The elder brother of Devendra, Devi Singh said that from Tuesday onwards the request for the land is put forth to the government but to no avail. "Nobody is bothered to give us land," said Singh.(ANI)