Agra SDM is like a daughter to me: MLA of Fatehpur Sikri

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): After having faced flak from different quarters for threatening a woman SDM with political clout on camera, Fatehpur Sikri's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary on Tuesday tried to cover it up by stating that the officer was like a daughter to him.

Chaudhary told ANI: "I took this move after she started venting anger on the poor for raising their issues with me. I was just acting as a bridge between the administration and the public. If you see the video, I am repeatedly telling her to go back to the office. I have not used any undignified language. I scolded her believing that she is my daughter. Being the legislator, it is my right to scold the officers."

The clarification from Fatehpur Sikri's BJP MLA came after he was caught on camera on Monday threatening the administrative officer with his political clout. "You are talking to me in this way, are you trying to show me that you are the SDM? Don't you know I am an MLA? How can you talk to me like this? You don't realise my power, you don't realise the power of democracy," said Chaudhary in an intimidating demeanour. Following the verbal confrontation, the supporters of the legislator also began raising slogans against the administrative officer. During the brief incident, the SDM could be seen uncomfortable of the situation and expressing her protest against the treatment meted out to her. After the incident, the SDM issued a press release stating that objectionable language was used against her. During another incident in May this year, BJP lawmaker Harshvardhan Bajpayee was found threatening the Allahabad Superintendent of Police for failing to recognise him at an event. (ANI)