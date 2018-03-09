Agriculture Fair in Imphal aims to boost Organic-Agro products

[India] Mar 09 (ANI): As Sikkim leads the organic farming scene in the country, the state of manipur hosted a an agricultural fair in order to boost and strengthen the conventional farming method.

State Agriculture Fair 2018 was held at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen, Palace compound in Imphal East by keeping in mind the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana mission (PMKSY) for sustainable water conservation and assured irrigation convergence in agricultural fields.

The state level fair was organized by the Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute, department of agriculture, Manipur Government in collaboration with the ministry of agriculture and farmers' welfare, Government of India under the theme 'Soil, health for sustainable agriculture'.

The agriculture fair was aimed at strengthening and increasing the agro-production by using various methods in the state and also to reach the grassroots farmers in imparting the skill development and learning about soil health test and use of fertilizers. "Agriculture sustaining is the biggest concern because populations are increasing each year. However, we are trying to sustain it including soil preservation because without, we cannot do any production.", Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Manipur Jibonkumar Singh told ANI. 42 stalls with products ranging from varied vegetables to agricultural items were displayed at the stalls which were put up by various organizations and self-help groups from across the state. "I don't use chemicals in my farming since I believe in traditional farming. Moreover, people used to ask me about my farming techniques since the mushroom products from my farming are different and taste better. I am promoting organic farming.", a Farmer R.K. Binita told ANI. Small scale industry products like perfumes, health products and many others were also featured at the fair that turned out to be a platform for budding entrepreneurs for business development. "I would like to request the government to legalize the farming of sandalwood, agarwood etc. like in Assam, so that use of such products legally can increase the production and generate income for the farmers.", said Managing Director, Rehhal Perfumes Hussain Chaudhary. (ANI)