Agriculture sector, employment for youth top priorities: Kamal Nath

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): The newly elected Madhya Pradesh government's top priorities would be agriculture sector and employment for the youth, said Congress leader Kamal Nath, who will take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 17.

Expressing his gratitude towards the people of the state, 72-year-old Nath said, "I would like to thank people of the state and we will live up to the expectations that they have from the Congress. The priorities of our government will be agriculture sector and generating employment for the youth."

Nath, who went to meet the state Governor, Anandiben Patel, stated: "I've shown the Governor the proposal of legislative party." Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Nath, on Thursday confirmed that there will not be a deputy chief minister in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement was made after a prolonged delay following the nail-biting drama which saw the Congress dethroning the former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led three-term BJP government in the state. With 114 Congress candidates elected to power, the party fell two seats short of a total majority. However, after roping in elected legislators from the BSP (2), SP (1) and four independent candidates. (ANI)