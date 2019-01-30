AgustaWestland accused Rajeev Saxena extradited from UAE

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Rajiv Saxena, an accused in AgustaWestland chopper deal scam, was extradited from Dubai, UAE, to India on Wednesday, making it second such catch for the investigating agencies after Christian Michel.

According to sources, Saxena is likely to land here on Wednesday night.

In December last year, the UAE government had extradited Christian Michel, a British national and alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal scam. “Saxena is likely to land here at 9.30 pm,” said sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in December last year, in reply against Dubai-based businessman Saxena’s bail plea, had informed the court about the request for his extradition from Dubai as he had failed to join the investigation even after repeated reminders. On October 6 last year, a court here had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Saxena after the ED informed the court that he was not joining the investigation even after repeated summons. Saxena’s name figured in a charge sheet filed against his wife Shivani, currently out on bail after being arrested by the ED. (ANI)