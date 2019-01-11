AgustaWestland case: British High Commission in India gets consular access to Christian Michel

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): The British High Commission in India has got consular access to Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

"Our staff are supporting a British man who is detained in India, and have visited him to check his welfare," British High Commission in India confirmed to ANI.

The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel in December last year.

Agency sources also confirmed that a team of British High Commission in India met Christian Michel.

On Thursday, Michel had moved an application before a special CBI court, seeking permission to make calls to family, friends and his lawyers. In his application, Michel said that he wants to contact his family and friends as well as his lawyers over telephone. The Tihar Jail superintendent has been directed by the CBI court to submit a report in the matter on January 14. The court has sought reply on the application from the jail authorities by Monday. Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal case, was extradited from the UAE on December 4 last year. On January 5, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that Michel's role has allegedly surfaced in other deals as well. Michel is in judicial custody till February 26. (ANI)