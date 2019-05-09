AgustaWestland case: Court issues fresh summons against Christian Michel's partner, two other firms

[India], May 9 (ANI): As David Syms, an alleged partner and director of AgustaWestland "middleman" Christian Michel's firm, failed to appear before a special CBI court today, the court issued fresh summons against him and two other firms -- Global Services FZE and Global Trade and Commerce Limited - to appear before it on September 18.

Tihar jail authorities also presented Michel before the court today.

During the course of hearing, the court directed Tihar jail authorities to file a reply on the contentions of Michel, who claimed that he is being fed only boiled vegetables in jail and has lost 16 kilograms as a result of this.

The court said that after hearing the reply, it will pass necessary directions to them regarding medical check-up and food to be given to Michel. The matter is slated for hearing tomorrow at 2 pm. The Enforcement Directorate had, on April 4, filed a charge sheet against Michel in the court, in which it claimed to have traced the trail of 70 million Euros that had come allegedly in the form of "kickbacks" in the Rs 3600-crore VVIP chopper deal. In the supplementary charge sheet submitted before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, the agency had named two firms, besides David Syms as an accused in the case. On April 6, after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED in the money laundering case, the court had summoned Syms and two other firms to appear before it today. However, Michel, through his counsel Aljo K Joseph, moved the Delhi court on April 5 claiming that he has not taken any names before the ED. He also alleged that the central leadership was using government agencies to suit their "personal agendas".Joseph also told the court that a copy of the charge sheet was provided to media before it was provided to his client. Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the CBI and ED cases against him related to the AgustaWestland deal. (ANI)