AgustaWestland case: Delhi court grants regular bail to Rajiv Saxena

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday granted regular bail to Dubai based businessman Rajiv Saxena, who was earlier deported from UAE in connection with the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court further directed Saxena to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and two like amount surety. It also stated that Saxena can't leave the country without the permission of the court.

Saxena was earlier out on interim bail.

On February 14, Saxena was granted interim bail till February 22. Later it was extended to February 25.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India in the wee hours of January 31 in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company. He was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier. The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI. The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, claimed the government dossier. (ANI)