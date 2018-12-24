AgustaWestland case: ED files reply against accused Rajiv Saxena's bail plea

, (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed reply against Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena's bail plea in the Rs 3600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

In its reply, ED informed the court that it has already sent a request for his extradition as he failed to join the investigation even after repeated reminders.

However, Saxena's counsel cited medical grounds as the reason for his inability to join the investigation on time. Saxena is suffering from fourth stage Leukaemia and other medical ailments.

On October 6 last year, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Saxena after the ED told the court that he had not joined the investigation despite repeated summons against him. His name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed against his wife, Shivani, who is out on bail now after being arrested by the ED.

Earlier, Saxena's counsel had informed the court that the summons were never issued on his Dubai address, instead they were sent to his Mumbai address and he has not visited the place for last 27 years.

Saxena was named only in the third supplementary complaint filed in 2018. The same is also under challenge before the High Court by another accused in the case, Gautam Khaitan.

The ED had earlier arrested Saxena, who is the Director of Matrix Holdings Dubai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the case. On January 17, this year Saxena had moved the court against the cancellation of the warrant claiming that he is not an absconder and had already served the required documents and details to the premier financial investigators.

The AgustaWestland helicopter deal finalised during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh got mired in the allegations of kickbacks.

The court has now posted the matter for hearing on January 5 next year. (ANI)