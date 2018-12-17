AgustaWestland case: Notice issued to ED on accused Rajeev Saxena's anticipatory bail plea

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the anticipatory bail plea of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman and an accused in the Rs 3600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

The next date of hearing is December 24.

On January 5, Saxena moved the court seeking cancellation of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in the money laundering case related to the chopper deal.

In his plea, Saxena claimed that he was not an absconder and had already given related documents and details to the ED.

The court had, on October 6 last year, issued an NBW against Saxena after the ED told the court that he had not joined the investigation despite repeated summons against him. His name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed against his wife, Shivani, who is out on bail now after being arrested by the ED. The ED had earlier arrested Rajeev, who is the Director of Matrix Holdings Dubai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the case. The alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper case Christian Michel was deported to India from Dubai last week (ANI)