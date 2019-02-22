AgustaWestland case: Rajiv Saxena’s interim bail extended till Feb 25

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday extended the interim bail of Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in AgustaWestland case, till February 25.

An order on his regular bail will be taken on February 25 by Delhi’s Patiala House Court. AIIMS also filed a detailed health report of Saxena today.

On February 14, Saxena was granted interim bail till February 22. At that time, Saxena had to furnish two bail surety of Rs 5 lakh each.

In his bail plea, Saxena said that he has been cooperative with the investigative agency and has been providing all the necessary information for the investigation. He is, therefore, not required for further custodial interrogation, the bail plea noted.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India in the wee hours of January 31 in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company. He was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier. The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI. The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, claimed the government dossier. (ANI)