AgustaWestland case: SP Tyagi, Sanjeev Tyagi permitted to travel abroad

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday permitted retired Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi and his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi, the two accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, to travel abroad based on conditions.

While Tyagi had sought permission to travel to USA and Canada in March, Sanjeev had sought permission to travel to Switzerland in January.

As part of the conditions laid down by the court, both the accused have been asked to share their travel details, including addresses of stay and contact details, with the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Tyagi has been directed to intimate authorities 48 hours before leaving the country and returning from the USA and Canada. Additionally, he has been asked to furnish Rs 5 lakh bank guarantee. In September last year, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against SP Tyagi, former Air Marshal JS Gujral and 10 others in the case. The charge sheet, which was filed before a special court, also named as accused Sanjeev Tyagi, lawyer Gautam Khaitan, Carlo Gerosa, and Guido Haschke, alleged middlemen Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini and former Finmeccanica chairman Giuseppe Orsi. The Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal, which was finalised during the previous government headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, got mired in the allegations of kickbacks. On Saturday, Michel, who was brought to India earlier this month from Dubai, was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for seven days by the Patiala House Court. The court also dismissed the bail plea of the British national. (ANI)