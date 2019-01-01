AgustaWestland Chopper case to be a major issue in 2019 polls: Himachal CM

[India], Jan 1(ANI): Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 1(ANI): The AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam case is going to be a major issue in 2019 Election, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday.

While addressing the media, Thakur asserted that the issue of the Rs. 3,700-crore AgustaWestland is now clear in public eye.

"This is a major issue of the country and the name of Sonia Gandhi has been disclosed," the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said.

"The Congress party people have been exposed on the issue and the party leadership will have to answer and in people's court they will not be able to answer on the issue," the Chief Minister added.

Speaking further, he also accused Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics on the Tripple Talaq Bill and said, "Congress is doing a vote-bank politics in the country. The important matter of fact is that a major chunk of the Muslim community is also in favor of the bill. There is no honor in the process whereby a person says Talaq thrice and divorces his wife," The Chief Minister added. (ANI)