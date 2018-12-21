AgustaWestland deal: Delhi court cancels LOC against SP Tyagi

Delhi's Patiala House Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to cancel the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

The Court allowed a separate application of former Air Chief seeking quashing of LOC issued against him and directed the CBI to inform the concern authorities regarding this.

Tyagi along with his brother was granted bail on September 12 in the AgustaWestland case. The bail was granted on a bond of Rs.1 lakh each and on the same amount of surety.

The AgustaWestland chopper deal, finalised during the previous Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, was mired in allegations of kickbacks. The deal, signed in 2007, was scrapped in 2013 following the bribery allegations. (ANI)