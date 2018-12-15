AgustaWestland Deal Scam: Court extends Christian Michel's CBI custody by 4 days

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): A special court here on Saturday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, by four more days.

During the hearing, the CBI requested the court to extend Michel's by five more days to collaborate him with some evidence. The premier investigating agency wants to confront Michel with certain documents and witnesses.

Rosemary Patrizi, the lawyer appearing for Michel, argued in the court that she had represented him for almost five years in Italy and Switzerland. The court allowed her to talk to Michel for about 10 minutes. CBI counsel, however, questioned the credentials of Patrizi.

Rosemary further argued in the court that she has some more documents relating to the case which she wanted to submit in the court. On December 11, the court granted the CBI, access to the handwriting and signature of accused Christian Michel. Raising questions over the same, Michel's lawyer Alio K Joseph had told the court that samples should be "sent to the right place," objecting to which the CBI's lawyer had said that Joseph's concerns were questioning the integrity of the institution. Michel's counsel had pleaded the court to allow him to speak with his step-brother who is a barrister. The court had declined the request owing to the step-brother's suspected involvement in the scam, and allowed Michel to only speak with his wife and children. The court had also specified that the medium of conversation will be English and all conversations will be held over a loudspeaker. Michel was extradited to India on December 4 after the Dubai Cassation Court approved his extradition on November 19. The Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, finalised during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, was mired in allegations of kickbacks. The 54-year-old Michel is an accused in the case along with former India's Air Force Chief, Air Marshal SP Tyagi among others. (ANI)