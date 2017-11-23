AgustaWestland scam: Chhattisgarh govt denies resorting to irregularities

[India], November 23 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Government on Thursday told the Supreme Court it had not resorted to any irregularity as alleged by the petitioner in the AgustaWestland Chopper case.

The state government also told the Supreme Court that it was not involved in any kind of corruption.

The Chhattisgarh government's denial has come after the Supreme Court asked it to produce the original file in connection with the purchasing of AugustaWestland helicopter following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claiming commission being paid in the deal, on November 16.

The case is in connection with the Rs 3,700-crore AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam. The CBI, earlier on September 1, had filed a chargesheet against retired Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi, former Air Marshal JS Gujral and ten others in the case. The chargesheet, filed before a special court, also named as accused Air Chief Marshal Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi, lawyer Gautam Khaitan, Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, alleged middleman Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini and former Finmeccanica chairman Giuseppe Orsi. The investigation conducted and various documents collected so far revealed that AgustaWestland International Ltd, UK paid an amount of Euro 58 million as kickbacks through Gordian Services Sarl, Tunisia and IDS Sarl, Tunisia. These companies further siphoned off the said money in the name of consultancy contracts to the Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius and others, which were further transferred to UHY Saxena, Dubai, Matrix Holdings Ltd, Dubai and others. (ANI)