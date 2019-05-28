Ahead of Eid festivities, markets bustle near Charminar

[India], May 28 (ANI): With less than 10 days to go for Eid-ul-Fitr, the area around Charminar is witnessing lakhs of people from different regions binging on traditional food and for shopping purposes.

"In the month of Ramadan, people from various places visit Charminar for shopping. The crowd from nearby districts of Hyderabad also visits the area for shopping. There are many new designs available in this market. In this market, women can avail each and every item," said a trader in the area.

The people, who are visiting the area, have hailed the state government for making adequate security arrangements. "Since many years we have been visiting Charminar for shopping during Ramadan month. We get all the things here and at reasonable rates. We especially visit Charminar for purchasing bangles. The arrangements have been made perfectly by the government," one visitor said. (ANI)