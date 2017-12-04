Ahead of Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Congress President's post

It is speculated that he is running unopposed for the post of party President, but the speculations can only be confirmed on Tuesday when the names of contenders are published after scrutiny of nominations.
Senior party leaders expressed thier happiness and sent their best wishes to the Gandhi clan.
Congratulations, Shri Rahul Gandhi @OfficeOfRG on filing nomination papers for election of post of President of @INCIndia.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 4, 2017
I am confident that the party will renew itself with greater vigour& scale new heights under your able leadership. I wish you success!#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/MtYoWPEkUH
As Congress VP Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the post of Congress President, senior leaders of the INC family send their best wishes and express why he is the perfect leader. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/X2JCzc1ejT— Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017
I extend my best wishes to Sh #RahulGandhi ji as he files nomination for party President's post.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 4, 2017
Rahul ji has been working very hard since becoming the VP. His simplicity n genuineness has an appeal n acts as a unifying force.#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/DxWmW5TkgT
Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge wishes Congress VP Rahul Gandhi all the best in his journey to Congress President and dwells on his qualities as a strong leader. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/gkPzgXyEZJ— Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017
Wish you all the best Mr. Rahul Gandhi as you file your nomination for the Presidentship of the Indian National Congress @OfficeOfRG #IndiaWithRahulGandhi— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 4, 2017