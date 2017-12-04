Ahead of Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Congress President's post

New Delhi: Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination papers for the post of party chief at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

"Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party, said Dr.Manmohan Singh, who was also present at the headquarters.

It is speculated that he is running unopposed for the post of party President, but the speculations can only be confirmed on Tuesday when the names of contenders are published after scrutiny of nominations.

Rahul is set to fill in his mother Sonia Gandhi's shoes, who has been holding the post for nearly two decades.





The elevation comes with a fair share of drama as the Opposition has voiced their lack of confidence in Rahul's ability to hold them together, the way his mother did.





Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury recently said that Gandhi scion cannot replace his mother, Sonia who was "the glue" that held the Opposition together.





The party itself witnessed a much publicized discord recently, when Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the party's presidential elections were rigged.





Nevertheless, various state units of the party have already expressed their support for Rahul's elevation.





The process of nomination started on Friday, and today is the last date for filing nominations.





Rahul, who became Congress Vice-President in January 2013, will succeed his mother, who is the longest-serving chief of the party, having been at the helm from 1998.

Senior party leaders expressed thier happiness and sent their best wishes to the Gandhi clan.

Congratulations, Shri Rahul Gandhi @OfficeOfRG on filing nomination papers for election of post of President of @INCIndia.

I am confident that the party will renew itself with greater vigour& scale new heights under your able leadership. I wish you success!#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/MtYoWPEkUH — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 4, 2017

As Congress VP Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the post of Congress President, senior leaders of the INC family send their best wishes and express why he is the perfect leader. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/X2JCzc1ejT — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017

I extend my best wishes to Sh #RahulGandhi ji as he files nomination for party President's post.

Rahul ji has been working very hard since becoming the VP. His simplicity n genuineness has an appeal n acts as a unifying force.#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/DxWmW5TkgT — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 4, 2017

Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge wishes Congress VP Rahul Gandhi all the best in his journey to Congress President and dwells on his qualities as a strong leader. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/gkPzgXyEZJ — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017