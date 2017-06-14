Ahead of Int'l Yoga day, Baba Ramdev urges people to come out, learn

[India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the celebration of this year's International Yoga day, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday appealed everyone to come out and perform Yoga.

Ramdev, earlier in the day, taught Yoga to a slew of wrestlers at the Chhatrasaal stadium here.

Talking to ANI, Baba Ramdev described the importance and benefits of Yoga.

"I would appeal everyone to come out and perform Yoga on the Yoga day (June 21). Modi ji will be in Lucknow and I will be in Ahmedabad. Yoga is compulsory for all professionals. Yoga gives you fitness, sharp memory and boosts your confidence. Hence, it is a very important exercise for a human being," he added.

The International Yoga Day would soon commemorate its third anniversary ever since its inception on June 21, 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially proposed the idea during his UNGA speech on September 27, 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath are expected to participate in the International Yoga Day event to be held in Lucknow on June 21 along with 50,000 other yoga practitioners. State Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, a joint secretary of Ministry of AYUSH and other officials recently took part in a preparatory meeting for the event that is to be held under the auspices of the Centre and the state government. Senior citizens, aanganwadi workers and around 500 divyangs are expected to participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations. The participants will be given bottles of mineral water and monogramed T-shirts to highlight the event and its significance. Urging the nation to make Yoga an essential part of their lives to remain stress free, Prime Minister Modi in his radio address 'Mann ki Baat' had said last month that Yoga is the only thing that has the potential of uniting the world. "June 21 has become one of the known dates across the world. The entire world celebrates International Day of Yoga. In a very short span of time, the message of yoga has spread to every corner of the world. Yoga is integrating the world today. Through yoga, India as a whole has successfully started connecting the world," the Prime Minister said in his 32nd ' Mann Ki Baat' address on May 28. It has been celebrated annually since its inception in 2015. An International Day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 11, 2014. (ANI)