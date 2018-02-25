Ahead of National Science Day, PM pays tribute to Indian scientists

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): With the National Science Day around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to eminent contributors in the field of science particularly physicist C.V Raman, on whose honour the day is observed.

"Whenever we talk of science, the first name that comes to mind is that of Bharat Ratna, Sir CV Raman. We celebrate National Science Day on February 28 every year, because it was on this day that he discovered the phenomenon of light scattering and was also awarded Nobel Prize for his this discovery which is popularly known as the 'Raman effect'," the Prime Minister said in his monthly address, 'Mann ki Baat'.

In his 41st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Modi recalled other great scientists of the country who greatly contributed in the field of Mathematics, medicine, and science. "In Mathematics, we have the glorious tradition of Baudhaya, Bhaskara, Brahmagupta and Aryabhatta. In the medical field, Sushruta and Charaka made us proud. In the field of science, Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose, Hargobind Khurana and Satyendra Nath Bose are the pride of India. Boson particles have even been named after Satyendra Nath Bose," he said. In his radio address, Prime Minister Modi also remembered philosopher Maharishi Aurobindo, who actively participated in the Indian movement for independence from British rule. "Today I am at Auroville, 'karam bhoomi' of Maharishi Aurobindo," Modi said, and added, "As an ascetic , he questioned every aspect of life. He found answers to all questions and showed path to humanity. In the discovery of truth, it is important to ask questions pertinently. This, in fact, is the real inspiration behind scientific discoveries." In the spirit of this occasion, Prime Minister Modi touched on the role of technology and artificial intelligence in the welfare of the people. Further, the Prime Minister congratulated "the entire scientific community." (ANI)