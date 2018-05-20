Ahead of oath ceremony, HD Kumaraswamy to meet Sonia, Rahul in Delhi

Bengaluru: Ahead of his oath ceremony as the Karnataka chief minister, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will meet Congress honchos Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday in order to discuss the modalities of government formation.

Kumaraswamy clarified that no discussion has been held so far with regard to the allocation of ministerial berths. He rubbished reports on the power-sharing formula of 30 months each between the parties and termed them "bogus".

"I'm visiting New Delhi tomorrow. I will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the party's senior leader Sonia Gandhi," he said.

Kumaraswamy added, "Based on the outcome of discussions with them, a decision will be taken on the number of Congress and JD(S) MLAs who will become ministers." Yesterday BS Yeddyurappa stepped down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the Karnataka assembly as the BJP fell short of numbers. After the BJP's debacle, Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government. The Karnataka assembly polls on May 12 threw up a hung assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats. Kumaraswamy asked the media to refrain from creating confusion among the public and MLAs with "speculative" reports on the portfolio allocation, addding that there have been no discussions on the matter yet. "Most likely on Wednesday there will be oath-taking ceremony. After that on Thursday we will complete the process of speaker's election and trust vote," he added. The venue of the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be changed, with party sources now speculating that it is likely to be held at Vidhana Soudha (the seat of the state legislature). Kumaraswamy also asserted that he would prove the majority on the floor of the House within just 24 hours of taking oath.