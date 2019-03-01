Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, CM Naidu sports black shirt as a mark of protest 

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sported a black shirt as a mark of protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the port city of Vishakhapatnam today to address a public meeting. This is his second visit to the state in less than a month. On February 10, he addressed a public meeting in Guntur, a city within the state’s capital region.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s public meeting, black hoardings with the hash tag “We Demand” were erected at the main centres across the city, demanding funds and completion of institution promised by the government under Bifurcation Act. Naidu, while addressing TDP leaders via teleconference on Thursday, had remarked that the Prime Minister “has no right to enter the state without fulfilling all the promises made in the bifurcation Act.” The TDP chief, while expressing his dissatisfaction, termed the announcement of a new Visakhapatnam Railway Zone as “another case of cheating” by the Prime Minister and an attempt to create a rift between neighbouring states. Andhra Chief Minister had also said that the proposed railway zone is not at all useful to the state of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)