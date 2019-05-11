Ahead of polling, ex-Delhi Minister Chauhan joins BJP

New Delhi: A day before the Lok Sabha elections in all the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, Congress leader and former Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Chauhan jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Chauhan was inducted into the BJP at the state BJP headquarters here in the presence of the party's Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and Union Minister Vijay Goel.

Chauhan, a five-time MLA and a prominent Dalit face for the Congress in Delhi, was upset with the party as he was denied ticket from the North-West Delhi parliamentary constituency.

The Congress has fielded Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi.