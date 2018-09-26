Ahead of polls, J-K DGP briefs Governor on security arrangements

[India], Sep 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, along with Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Swayam Prakash Pani, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan earlier on Tuesday.

Singh briefed the Governor on the internal security situation and arrangements made for smooth conduct of local body and Panchayat elections.

On September 16, Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra, had announced that Panchayat elections in the state would be held in nine phases, from November 17 to December 11.

Kabra also announced that municipal elections across the state would be held in four phases- on October 8, 10, 13 and 16. Prior to the announcement of the election dates, the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) had announced that they would boycott the upcoming polls in the state, citing lack of clarity on the government's behalf regarding Article 35-A. (ANI)