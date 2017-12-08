Ahead of polls, priest campaigning for BJP attacked in Gujarat's Junagadh

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

Junagadh: A Swaminarayan sect priest has been attacked by two unidentified miscreants in Kotda village.

The priest has been identified as Bhaktiprasad Swami.

The incident took place late Thursday night in Visavdar tehsil of Junagadh. When Bhakti was coming from an election meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the assailants overtook his car and smashed the car's windshield and hit him with iron rods. After the attack, the miscreants left their car and fled.





The priest has been admitted to a hospital and a police complaint has been lodged.

Talking to ANI from hospital bed, Bhaktiprasad said, "The attackers were fumed because I propagate Hindutva and nationalism. We are saints and if we won't speak on nationalism then will we speak on Pakistan? This attack is not only on me but on whole Hindu Sanatan sect."





He further added that "if being a nationalist is a crime then I would like to commit this crime time and again".





When asked about who was behind the attack on him, he didn't take the Congress party's name but said, "This is election time and everybody knows who are against the BJP and Hindutva. But, I want to tell them that such attacks are not going to deter us from propagating Hindutva and nationalism."





Recounting the attack on him, he said, "I was returning from conducting an election rally for the BJP. When we were going to Visavadar then all of sudden a car overtook and stopped in front of our car. By the time we could understand anything; the assailants smashed the windshield of our car with iron rod and started abusing us. When the passerby gathered there, the assailants fled the scene leaving behind their car."





He said the police have taken his statement and promised to take strict action against the culprits.