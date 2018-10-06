Ahead of Rajasthan polls, Cong asks ECI to keep a watch on CM Raje

[India], Oct 06 (ANI): Soon after the schedule for Rajasthan Assembly election was announced, Congress' state chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to keep a strict watch on Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her colleagues.

Speaking to ANI, Pilot expressed hope that the elections would be conducted peacefully without any biases. "I welcome the election dates announced by the Election Commission.. We are hoping and confident that election will be conducted peacefully without any biases. And now that the Model Code of Conduct is in place, it's imperative that the Election Commission keeps a very strict watch on the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and minister's colleagues because they can misuse the administration in bureaucracy," Pilot said.

The Congress leader further asserted that people of Rajasthan are ready to shower their blessing to the Congress. He also advised the BJP to introspect its work in the state instead of criticising the Opposition. "People are ready to give blessings to the Congress party. It's high time that the BJP should stop criticising the Opposition. They were in power for five years. They must show their report card to people. Vasundhara ji's government is one of the most corrupt governments. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) must be answerable to his own party's Chief Minister. It's time that the BJP should focus on their own performances," he added. Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7. Counting of votes will be done on December 11. (ANI)