Ahead of swearing-in, Jagan Reddy visits Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada

[India] May 29 (ANI): Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-elect YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Kanakadurga temple on Indrakeeladri hill here on Wednesday.

Reddy, along with party leaders, visited the temple and offered special prayers to Goddess Durga. He was received by the temple priests and officials on his arrival.

Jagan, who is slated to take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday, visited various religious places today. He offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala, after which he went on to visit the Peda Dargah at Kadapa. He also offered prayers at CSI church situated in his hometown Pulivendula.

Jagan had steered YSRCP to a four-fifths majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. His party also managed to win 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state. (ANI)