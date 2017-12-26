Ahir didn't say bad about doctors, says IMA

[India] Dec 26 (ANI): The Chandrapur unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday came out in defence of Minster of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir and said that he did not say anything ill about the doctor community in general.

"We, the IMA members, having great respect for Mr Hansraj Ahir, condemn the media for misinterpretation of his words. He has not mentioned anything bad about the doctor community in general. He was specific about a civil surgeon," said the IMA's Chandrapur unit.

Ahir on Monday got furious over the absence of a civil surgeon during the inauguration of a hospital in Chandrapur. When Ahir got to know that the civil surgeon was on leave, he lost his temper. "I am a minister chosen by democracy. Why did they go on leave despite knowing about my arrival?" asked Ahir. An angry Ahir also advised the absent doctor to join the Naxals. "If there is no faith in democracy, then join the Naxalite movement; we will shoot you. There is no need to distribute tablets here. Naxalism does not like democracy," Ahir said. Earlier in the day, Ahir also clarified that he respects doctors and did not say anything against their profession. "The organiser was himself absent. I have not spoken against the profession but a particular doctor. Whatever I said was for the civil surgeon and no one else. I respect doctors from the bottom of my heart. I just showed my anger on absence of some doctors from the event," he told ANI.