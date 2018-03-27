Ahlcon school student suicide: Father moves SC for CBI probe

[India] Mar 27 (ANI): The father of a 15-year-old student of Delhi's Ahlcon Public School on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) probe into his daughter's suicide.

The teenage girl, who reportedly failed in her Class 9 examinations, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Noida on March 20. The deceased's father alleged that the girl had earlier accused her teacher of sexually harassing her.

The victim's family alleged that the girl was under "too much pressure" and that her teachers allegedly failed the 15-year-old in her exams "intentionally."

Earlier, a case was registered under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and an investigation was also launched into the incident. (ANI)