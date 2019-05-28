Ahmed Patel clears air on his visit to Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday cleared the air over his visit to party president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he called on the latter to "discuss routine administrative work" related to party affairs.

"I had sought time before the CWC (Congress Working Committee) to meet the Congress President to discuss routine administrative work. The meeting today was in that context," Patel said on Twitter.

He said, "All other speculation is incorrect and baseless."

Earlier in the day, the Congress treasurer met with Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi and, as per sources, urged him to continue as the Congress chief.

Rahul Gandhi is said to be sticking to his decision to quit as party chief and is keen that a new person be chosen for the post to guide Congress in the challenging times ahead. On Saturday, Gandhi had offered to step down from the post at the CWC meeting held to discuss the cause of the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. However, his offer of resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. (ANI)