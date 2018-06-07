Ahmed Patel's tweet on Pranab Mukherjee is his personal opinion, says party sources

[India], June 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Sonia Gandhi's trusted aide Ahmed Patel's view over former president Pranab Mukherjee's RSS headquarters visit was of his own and had to do nothing with the party, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources further added that the Congress party will officially take a stand on the same, only after Mukherjee delivers his speech in Nagpur, today.

Patel took to Twitter to express his disapproval at Pranab Mukherjee's visiting the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and said, "I did not expect this from Pranab da!"

His view on Twitter was a reply to Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee's post, where she spoke out against the decision of her father to address an RSS event. "Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from todays' incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn't believe that u r going 2 endorse its views in ur speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain & those will be circulated with fake statements. ½" she tweeted. ".@CitiznMukherjee By going 2 Nagpur, u r giving BJP/RSS full handle 2 plant false stories, spread falls rumours as 2day & making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning! 2/2" she further said. The visit has given rise to a lot of speculation and has been opposed both by the Congress and his 'parivar'. (ANI)