Ahmedabad airport receives award for 'Most Improved Airport'

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Fructifying the continuous efforts to make the journey of passengers more comfortable, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has received the award for the 'Most Improved Airport' in the Asia Pacific region, in Airport Service Quality awards 2017 organised by the Airport Council International (ACI).

Speaking on the achievement, airport director Manoj Gangal said, "Ahmedabad Airport has been awarded the 'Most Improved Airport' of Asia Pacific region. This is the first international award, so you can understand that we are growing at a great speed and this is a big responsibility for which we have to continually improve for."

ACI is a global non-profit organisation which carries international benchmarking of airports through its participative program Airport Service Quality. To carry on the efforts at improving the airport, the authorities have new plans to make travelling easy. The airport has now installed two aero-bridges and works for improving the food courts is also in progress. The airport has over 200 flight movements per day and has been a busy city since the city is home to many business houses and educational institutions. Gangal further said that the development of infrastructure is the primary focus at the moment. There is also a metro project connected to the airport, and after completion, passengers can take up hassle-free ride to Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. The project is expected to get completed in 2020. (ANI)