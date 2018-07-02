Ahmedabad gang-rape: Support team constituted for victim

[India], July 02 (ANI): Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A. K. Singh said a support team has been constituted for assisting the 22-year-old gang-rape victim here.

"A victim support team has been formed, which includes a counsellor who stays with the victim when her statement is recorded. It's our challenge to win the confidence of the complainant," Singh said while addressing a presser.

According to media reports, the 22-year-old woman was allegedly abducted in an SUV by four men and gang-raped in March this year.

The perpetrators reportedly filmed the act and later blackmailed the victim with the footage. One of the accused also demanded Rs 50,000 and sexual favours from the victim and threatened to kill the victim's boyfriend if she failed to fulfil his demands. An FIR was filed in connection with the case on June 28 with the Satellite Police station, with the Ahmedabad Crime Branch taking over the investigation on June 30. A total of seven people have been booked in the case so far. (ANI)