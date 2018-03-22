Ahmednagar blast case transferred to state ATS

[India] Mar 22 (ANI): Maharashtra's Director General of Police Satish Mathur on Thursday transferred the Ahmednagar blast case to State Anti Terror Squad for further investigation.

On March 21 at least two persons were injured after a parcel exploded inside a courier shop in Ahmednagar, which was meant to be delivered to Sanjay Nahar, who runs an NGO named Sarhad for Kashmiri students studying in Pune.

The courier package, which exploded, consisted of a speaker and a pipe, which had some white powder. (ANI)