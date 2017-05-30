AI announces direct connection between New Delhi - Copenhagen

[India], May 30 (ANI): Air India (AI) on Tuesday announced direct connection between New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Copenhagen Airport, starting from September 16.

Chairman and Managing Director of Air India H. E. Peter Taksøe-Jensen and Ashwani Lohani announced that there will be direct flight between India and Denmark thrice in a week i.e. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"First flight will be on September 16. This flight will increase tourism between the the two countries. It will increase at least 25-30 percent percent tourists. We are planning to launch six or seven international flight this year. It is not easy," Lohani said in a statement.

In 2016 alone, traffic between Denmark and India grew by 10.1 percent, and now passengers can travel directly without layovers. New Delhi is the newest addition to the list of the more than 165 destinations that can be reached directly from Copenhagen airport. The direct flight has the potential to strengthen ties between India and Denmark, especially the Greater Copenhagen area. With increasing cooperation, trade, and tourism between India and Denmark, the direct connection answers a demand for greater connectivity between the two countries. Improving the connectivity between India and Scandinavia further, Air India also recently announced the opening of a direct flight between New Delhi and Stockholm three days a week, which means that India and Scandinavia will be directly connected by the flight six days a week. "India is a country of utmost importance in Asia both politically and economically. Many good forces in Denmark and India have been working closely together to reopen a direct connection between our two countries, benefiting the growth, trade, and tourism. Additionally, it is an important step in the bilateral strategic partnership between Denmark and India," Ambassador of Denmark to India Taksøe-Jensen said. (ANI)