AI passengers protest over six-hour delay in take-off

[India], June 3 (ANI): Passengers of Lucknow-bound Air India plane staged a protest at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Sunday as their flight took off after a delay of six and half hours.

The flight, AI 625, which was scheduled for departure at 8 am, took off at 2:30 pm from the Mumbai airport.

More details are awaited.

In a similar incident, again at Mumbai airport, about 158 passengers were stranded today, after their Ahmedabad-bound Jet Airways flight developed a "technical glitch". Though earlier, the airline's onboard staff had said the Ahmedabad airport was closed, which has led to the flight delay. (ANI)