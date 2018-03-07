AI to launch Delhi-Tel Aviv flight via Saudi airspace

[India], Mar 7 (ANI): Air India will launch a flight from Delhi to Israel's Tel Aviv nonstop from March 22.

The airline spokesperson confirmed that the flight will be operating thrice a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday and said the flight to overfly Saudi airspace.

The route over Saudi Arabia will cut down the flying time from some eight hours to about five and a half.

"This will be the fastest nonstop between India and Israel by taking the straight route between the two countries," the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced about a direct nonstop flight between the two countries when he met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Finally, the Saudi authorities, ending a 70-year ban and marking a dramatic diplomatic shift, have allowed the flight to overfly Saudi airspace. (ANI)