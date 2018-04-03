AIADMK begins hunger strike in Tamil Nadu over Cauvery issue; EPS, OPS participate

Delhi: AIADMK MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over constitution of #CauveryMangementBoard pic.twitter.com/qkzBCkFus4





The top court by its February 16 verdict had reduced the Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water from 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), which was less than 192 TMC allocated by a tribunal in 2007.





On the other hand, Karnataka's share of water was increased by 14.75 TMC.





The Centre has failed to set up the CMB within six weeks of the apex court's February 16 order.





The deadline ended on March 29.





Tamil Nadu political leaders say the BJP is acting in favour of Karnataka, which is opposed to the CMB and where Assembly elections are due.