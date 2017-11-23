AIADMK bribery case: Delhi court pulls up police for not filing supplementary chargesheet

[India], November 23 (ANI): The Delhi Court on Thursday pulled up the police once again for not filing supplementary chargesheet against sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dinakaran in the two leaves bribery case.

The court asked the police to file a status report within two weeks and also extended the judicial custody of 'middleman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar, till December 5.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was the "middleman" who had tried to bribe Election Commission officials to get nod for using two-leave election symbol for Sasikala's faction of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Chandrashekhar was arrested on April 16 in connection with the case that also involves AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran. He was accompanied by the Delhi Police for his court hearing in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru between October 9 and 16. Dinakaran, who was also arrested on April 25 for allegedly attempting to bribe an unidentified Election Commission official, was granted bail in the case on June 1. Seven Delhi Police personnel have also become casualty of this case after they allegedly allowed Chandrashekhar to roam freely in a Bengaluru mall, while he was in their custody. (ANI)