AIADMK dubs TDP as 'opportunistic'

[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar hit back at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) following their decision to cut ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), alleging that the decision was opportunistic in nature.

"There were issues after the division of Andhra Pradesh. If there were issues all these years, then why weren't they raised? This shows merely an opportunistic nature,"said Jayakumar, a Tamil Nadu Member of Legislative Assembly.

The party have also moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre, in the Parliament, today.

The BJP and its Andhra ally TDP have been sharing a sour relationship following the announcement of the Union Budget 2018-19, over the issue of granting 'Special Category' Status to Andhra Pradesh. While the TDP has been alleging that the Centre neglected the state in the budget, the BJP rejected the charges and said the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations but also went out of its way to help the state. The TDP MPs have been regularly staging protests in the Parliament over the issue. (ANI)