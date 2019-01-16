AIADMK legislator inaugurates Jallikattu in Palamedu

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA Manickam inauguarted Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event, in Madurai's Palamedu district on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Manickam hailed the tradition as an "example of unity."

"Jallikattu event organised in Palamedu and Alanganallur are world famous. In Palamedu, all the villagers unitedly take part and organise the event. It is an example of unity. We performed puja and left the temple bulls in the venue. Thereafter, we begin the actual Jallikattu where bulls from various parts are left in the venue for taming," he explained.

Jallikattu is usually held during the harvest festival of Pongal in mid-January. Various organisations, including the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had vehemently opposed the tradition, stating that it was a cruel event. The festival was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 after complaints of extreme animal cruelty. However, Tamil Nadu enacted a law in 2017 to bypass the top court's verdict, owing to massive protests challenging the ban of the event. (ANI)