AIADMK ministers fearing loss in forthcoming elections: Dinakaran

[India], September 12 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran on Tuesday said that most of the ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet are afraid of losing in the forthcoming elections and hence, are accusing him of conniving with the opposition party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

He even invited the EPS-OPS faction of the AIADMK for a face fresh election, if they believe they have the majority in support.

"Most ministers (Tamil Nadu) are fearing that they will lose elections, that is why they are accusing us of conniving with the DMK," Dinakaran said.

"You (EPS-OPS) claim you have support of party workers, so if you have the guts, let us face fresh elections," he said. Dinakaran even swore to throw the ruling Tamil Nadu Government out of power. Earlier in the day, the AIADMK, in its general council meeting, passed a resolution, according to which jailed party general secretary V.K. Sasikala stands expelled from the party and the post of the temporary general secretary forfeited. The resolution further said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E. Palanisamy and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam, shall retrieve the party and its symbol. Other terms of the resolution state that all announcements by T.T.V. Dinakaran stand cancelled. (ANI)