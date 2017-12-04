AIADMK MLA caught on camera distributing money, liquor to cadres

New Delhi: In an embarrassment to the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, MLA R Kanagaraj was seen distributing cash and liquor to people to bring the crowd to MGR centenary celebrations of the party.

Kanagaraj refuted the claims of bribery after he was caught on camera distributing cash to people to allegedly mobilise crowd for a party event.

When asked about the video footage showing him distributing money, the MLA remain unfazed and claimed that the practice was 'common' among all political parties. No official word has come from the AIADMK if any action will be taken against the MLA.

Kanagaraj said that he had organised 60 odd buses to take people to the gathering and that the video just showed him paying fuel for the buses and food and water to people who traveled to the venue to attend the celebration. The video, showing Kanagaraj distributing money for allegedly mobilising crowds, was shared on social media. In the video, the MLA is seen distributing money while another worker near him is seen counting Rs 2000 notes. Kanakaraj is infamous for scaling the wall of Koovathur resort earlier this year when Sasikala Natarajan had herded AIADMK MLAs after a spilt in the party. Kanakaraj was also caught in the eye of a storm after he confessed about money and gold being offered to MLAs to support either camp of the AIADMK in a sting operation conducted by a private television channel.