Chennai: Actor-turned-MLA Karunas was arrested here on Sunday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and a city police official.

Karunas, the leader of the Mukkulathor Puli Padai party, made the alleged remarks on September 16 at a public meeting here.

Pointing out the city police official, Karunas had said that the young official should be counseled by his seniors and also challenged him for a duel.