AIADMK MLA sting video: Madras HC dismisses Stalin's petition seeking CBI probe

[India], June 29 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Stalin's petition demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) probe in the 'Cash for vote' MLA sting.

Stalin had filed a PIL, challenging the February 18, 2017 Vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

He had approached the court after the speaker refused to allow discussion on 'Cash for votes' sting operation telecast by channels.

Taking an exception to the Chief Minister's Edappadi K Palaniswami counter affidavit that there was no need for a probe by CBI or DRI, Stalin had filed a plea urging investigation into all these aspects was essential. Stalin yesterday told the Madras High Court that, offer of bribe to AIADMK MLAs, had a direct and incontrovertible link with the confidence motion moved by chief minister Palaniswami. A sting operation purportedly showing AIADMK MLAs admitting that bribe was offered in gold and money to support Sasikala faction of the AIADMK at Koovathur resort had rocked the assembly. (ANI)