AIADMK MP Muthukaruppan resigns over Cauvery issue

[India], Mar 30 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) S. Muthukaruppan on Friday resigned from the membership of the Rajya Sabha over the Centre's negligence in forming the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

"I raised the issue of formation of Cauvery management board so many times, before Prime Minister of India and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national leader. My brothers, TamilNadu CM and Deputy CM are doing their job properly," Muthukaruppan told ANI.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK leaders decided to observe a fast on April 3 in order to pressurise the Centre to form a Cauvery Management Board.

The six-week time frame directed by the Supreme Court to set up a Cauvery Management Board had ended on Thursday, after which the state government stated that they would re-approach the apex court. The apex court on February 16 had ordered the Central Government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks. However, the Centre has not formed the CMB yet. The apex court had also increased Karnataka's share of Cauvery water, thus, reducing Tamil Nadu's share to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. (ANI)