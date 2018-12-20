AIADMK MPs protest against construction of dam on Cauvery river

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): AIADMK MPs on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the construction of a dam on Cauvery river.

Earlier in the day, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue over their demand for a special category status for Andhra Pradesh. YSR Congress Party MPs also staged a protest inside Parliament premises demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The opposition parties have been protesting over various issues including Cauvery river water, special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Rafale deal among others ever since the Winter Session of the Parliament has started.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on December 11, will end on January 8. (ANI)