AIADMK MPs protest inside Parliament premises against construction of dam on Cauvery river

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): AIADMK MPs on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises against the construction of dam on Cauvery river.

Earlier in the day, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs also staged protests in front of the Gandhi statue over their demand for a special category status for the state Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on Wednesday, two MPs, one each from Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over demonetisation and Rafale issue respectively.

CPI-M MP Mohammed Salim also gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, over Rafale deal issue while Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over demonetisation. (ANI)