AIADMK passes resolution: Sasikala expelled, temporary general secy post stands forfeited

[India], September 12 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in its general council meeting on Tuesday, passed a resolution, according to which jailed party general secretary V.K. Sasikala stands expelled from the party and the post of the temporary general secretary forfeited.

The resolution further said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E. Palanisamy and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam, shall retrieve the party and its symbol.

Other terms of the resolution state:

1. The AIADMK will be a unified faction and we shall retrieve the two leaves symbol. Amma's (late J. Jayalalithaa's) appointee of office-bearers shall continue. The 'two leaves' symbol and the AIADMK name will be retrieved. 2. Whoever was appointed by Amma as office-bearers shall continue. All office-bearers shall perform the duty as laid down by the rules and regulations. 3. Praise to the government for conducting the MGR cetenary celebrations in a grand way and honouring him. The General Council extends its appreciation and gratitude. 4. The GC extends its thanks for the initiative to build a memorial for Amma. It thanks the Chief Minister for the initiative and Rs. 15-crore budget. 5. The GC appreciates and extends thanks for the effort taken during floods and drought. Thanks for continuing Amma's golden rule. 6. To restore the party, Amma's legacy efforts are praised by the GC. 7. The General Secretary post is always to be held by Amma and it shall remain forever. And Amma only has all the credibility to be there. There is no one else for the post and the by-law is ratified to that effect. 8. The temporary GS post stands forfeited. Sasikala is expelled. 9. All announcements by T.T.V. Dinakaran stand cancelled. 10. New designations as per the democratic way to be created. The chief coordinator as OPS and the assistant chief coordinator as EPS. All the powers of the GS to be given to the chief and assistant chief coordinators. The General Council also, in the meeting, extended grief and respect for the demise of party cadres who worked for the party. (ANI)