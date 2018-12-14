AIADMK rebel and Dhinakaran loyalist Senthil Balaji joins DMK

[India] Dec 14 (ANI): V Senthil Balaji, has quit TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday in the presence of party president MK Stalin on Friday at Headquarter in Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

He was amongst the 18 Tamil Nadu MLAs who were disqualified last year for siding with Dhinakaran, the rebel leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Balaji was a close aide to Dhinakaran, who founded the AMMK in March this year. His defection is thus seen as a setback to Dhinakaran.

Interestingly, Balaji started his political career with DMK but later joined Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and then the AIADMK. He was a minister in the AIADMK government headed by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa between 2011 and 2016. (ANI)